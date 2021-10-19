ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
Indian stocks rise on IT, financial boost

Reuters 19 Oct 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Tuesday to hit another record high, led by gains in information technology and financial stocks, with investors betting on strong corporate earnings for the September quarter.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.5pc at 18,571, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.63pc to 62,156.48 by 0355 GMT.

The Nifty IT index rose 1.8pc and was the top gainer among the sub-indexes.

Shares of information technology services provider Larsen and Toubro Infotech surged 10pc after reporting strong September quarter results.

IT stocks lift Indian shares to record highs

Consumer giant Hindustan Unilever is among a slew of companies that will report earnings later in the day.

The Nifty metals index rose 0.6pc as global prices surged on fears of production and supply cuts.

The Nifty bank index was up 0.6pc, while the finance index gained 0.7pc.

