PM, army chief briefed about Covid-19 situation

NNI 19 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday visited National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC).

Sharing details of the visit, the NCOC said the Prime Minister and army chief were briefed over the Covid-19 situation in the country, its causes, vaccination process, and management strategies.

Imran Khan lauded the measures of the NCOC in dealing with the pandemic in the country besides also appreciating contributions from provinces and other institutions in this regard.

"The prime minister has directed to take all-out measures for complete vaccination of the eligible population," it said.

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 tally since June

The prime minister awarded the outgoing Lieutenant General Hamood uz Zaman with an NCOC memento over his services as National Coordinator of the body and lauded his efforts and contributions for managing response against Covid-19 in the country.

In August, Prime Minister Imran Khan and COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa paid tribute to NCOC on completion of its 500 days for successfully dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

In a message from his personal Twitter handle, Prime Minister Imran Khan said their Covid-19 response strategy had been appreciated by the world and with the blessings of Allah had protected Pakistan from the worst effects of Covid.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa has also lauded the services of the national body that devises a strategy to deal with the pandemic on completion of its 500 days as ISPR also released a video highlighting how all stakeholders in the country combed together to deal with the pandemic under the umbrella of the NCOC.

