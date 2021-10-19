Contract employees: LHC dismisses petitions against termination

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court dismissed several identical petitions of Khalida Perveen and others against their termination from their contractual services and observed that an employee has no vested right to remain in service after expiry of the contract period and the courts could not force the employer to reinstate or extend the contract of such an employee.

The court further observed that the petitioners were appointed on contract basis under specific terms and conditions which were duly accepted by them. The court said any project which is temporary in nature and character, not part of non-development budget, dependent on discretionary government allocation and foreign funding, aimed to achieve specific objectives and liable of termination abruptly upon lack of funding or fulfillment of objectives in a time-bound project.

The court observed, "Specific time period may not be prescribed before hand and time of its termination is placed on the discretion of the executive".

