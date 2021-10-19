ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.31%)
ASL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.05%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.97%)
FFBL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
FNEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.95%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.96%)
GGL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.18%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 101.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-4.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
PAEL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.15%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
POWER 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
PRL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.66%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-5.47%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.05%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -60.66 (-1.3%)
BR30 20,274 Decreased By ▼ -617.96 (-2.96%)
KSE100 44,629 Decreased By ▼ -192.08 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,456 Decreased By ▼ -65.93 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Int'l Mashaikh & Ulema conference: CM for spreading teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

Recorder Report 19 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has impressed upon the religious scholars and Mashaikh Uzam to spearhead the mission of spreading the teachings and Aswa-e-Husna of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) through their platforms and motivate the people to follow the blessed way of life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

While addressing the International Mashaikh and Ulema conference under the aegis of Auqaf department on Monday in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen, the CM said "love for Ulema and Mashaikh has been a social tradition and it is commendable that the Ulema and Sufi Saints have always rendered yeoman service for the religion of Islam. It is sanguine that they have played their role for the collective good in the country."

The CM said 10,574 Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen scholarships, valuing Rs 273.8 million, had been given to bright but needy students. About 29,142 scholarships of Rs830 million would be given that year and the amount would be increased to one billion rupees, he said. Auqaf Minister Saeed ul Hassan Shah, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad and Auqaf Secretary Nabeel Javed also spoke on this occasion.

Moreover, the CM in his message on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) said "the Prophethood of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the greatest benefaction for the faithful and love for Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is an integral part of the faith of every Muslim."

The CM said "the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) commenced the era of equality, humanity and freedom of expression. Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has opened the doors of knowledge to human beings and established a social order devoid of ills. The Muslim world can get rid of their problems by following the Aswa-e-Husna (PBUH)," the CM added.

Adopting the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) in toto was the real way of loving the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he said. "Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) gave a complete socio-economic order to this world which is a guiding principle for the whole of humanity and He taught to humans the golden principles of peace, brotherhood, forgiveness, equality and justice. It is imperative to follow the Aswa-e-Husna (PBUH) to regain the lost status in the comity of nations and injustice, cruelty and lawlessness can be eradicated from the society by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)," concluded the CM.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sardar Usman Buzdar Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad Saeed ul Hassan Shah

Comments

Comments are closed.

Int'l Mashaikh & Ulema conference: CM for spreading teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

Q1 FDI slips as Chinese investment plummets

Rising inflation, price hike: Govt comes under severe criticism in NA

Values of immovable properties: Realtors urge FBR to explain proposed raise

SGI, MGI events: PM to visit Saudi Arabia next week

Talks with IMF in the right direction: Tarin

PM, army chief briefed about Covid-19 situation

OPEC+ misses target again, as some members struggle to raise oil output

COAS given briefing on Afghan situation at ISI HQs

COAS for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis

Russia closes NATO missions as ties plunge to new low

Read more stories