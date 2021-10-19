Int'l Mashaikh & Ulema conference: CM for spreading teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has impressed upon the religious scholars and Mashaikh Uzam to spearhead the mission of spreading the teachings and Aswa-e-Husna of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) through their platforms and motivate the people to follow the blessed way of life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

While addressing the International Mashaikh and Ulema conference under the aegis of Auqaf department on Monday in connection with Ashra Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen, the CM said "love for Ulema and Mashaikh has been a social tradition and it is commendable that the Ulema and Sufi Saints have always rendered yeoman service for the religion of Islam. It is sanguine that they have played their role for the collective good in the country."

The CM said 10,574 Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen scholarships, valuing Rs 273.8 million, had been given to bright but needy students. About 29,142 scholarships of Rs830 million would be given that year and the amount would be increased to one billion rupees, he said. Auqaf Minister Saeed ul Hassan Shah, Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad and Auqaf Secretary Nabeel Javed also spoke on this occasion.

Moreover, the CM in his message on Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) said "the Prophethood of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the greatest benefaction for the faithful and love for Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is an integral part of the faith of every Muslim."

The CM said "the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) commenced the era of equality, humanity and freedom of expression. Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) has opened the doors of knowledge to human beings and established a social order devoid of ills. The Muslim world can get rid of their problems by following the Aswa-e-Husna (PBUH)," the CM added.

Adopting the Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) in toto was the real way of loving the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), he said. "Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) gave a complete socio-economic order to this world which is a guiding principle for the whole of humanity and He taught to humans the golden principles of peace, brotherhood, forgiveness, equality and justice. It is imperative to follow the Aswa-e-Husna (PBUH) to regain the lost status in the comity of nations and injustice, cruelty and lawlessness can be eradicated from the society by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)," concluded the CM.

