Ismail describes human capital as country's 'greatest asset'

APP 19 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday observed that Pakistan's greatest asset was its human capital and we need to do more to equip young people, both in jobs and work with the skills to contribute to the country's economy as well as to foster individual talent.

The governor Sindh was speaking as the chief guest at a certificate distribution ceremony of skills competition - 1st Karachi International Salonniere certificate ceremony - under Technical and Vocational Education Training Sector Support Programme (TVET-SSP), at a hotel. It was a competition of cooking among chefs of Pakistan, Germany, Norway, Greece, Azerbaijan, South Africa and Sri Lanka, said a statement.

TVET-SSP was funded by European Union and Government of Germany and Norway for supporting Pakistan to improve the access, quality, equity and relevance of TVET. The programme is being implemented by GIZ, in close collaboration with NAVTTC, TEVTAs and private sector.

Imran Ismail said that the National Policy for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), set out for the first time in the country's history with the commitment to invest in the development of skills that were necessary in fast changing and transforming global economy.

Imran Ismail European Union Governor Sindh TVET

