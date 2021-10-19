ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
India presses Qatar for delayed LNG as power crisis mounts

Reuters 19 Oct 2021

NEW DELHI: India, grappling with its worst power crisis in five years, has asked Qatar to expedite delivery of 58 delayed liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Asia's third largest economy is suffering its worst power shortage since March 2016 due to a crippling coal shortage amid high global energy prices.

Infrastructure maintenance at supplier Qatargas prevented it from delivering 50 LNG cargoes to India this year, the sources said, prompting India's oil ministry last week to write a letter seeking delivery of those cargoes.

The ministry is also seeking eight additional cargoes which were delayed last year at New Delhi's request after COVID-induced lockdowns lowered demand for the super-cooled fuel, they said. The sources declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak to media.

India's top gas importer, Petronet LNG, has long-term deals to buy 7.5 million tonnes per year (mtpa) of LNG from Qatar and 1.44 mtpa from Exxon's Gorgon project in Australia.

LNG under those long-term deals costs about $11-$12 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), versus more than $38 per mmBtu on Asia's spot gas market currently and a record high of over $56 hit earlier this month.

