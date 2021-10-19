ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.31%)
ASL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.05%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.97%)
FFBL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
FNEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.95%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.96%)
GGL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.18%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 101.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-4.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
PAEL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.15%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
POWER 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
PRL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.66%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-5.47%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.05%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -60.66 (-1.3%)
BR30 20,274 Decreased By ▼ -617.96 (-2.96%)
KSE100 44,629 Decreased By ▼ -192.08 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,456 Decreased By ▼ -65.93 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Margins rise to multi-year highs

Reuters 19 Oct 2021

NEW DELHI: Asia's gasoline crack lingered near its recent multi-year peak on Monday amid recovering demand across the region and a slump in Chinese exports.

The crack rose to $12.31 a barrel from $12.13 on Friday. The refining profit margin touched a four-year high of $12.56 per barrel last week.

China's gasoline exports slumped nearly 21% to 920,000 tonnes year-on-year in September, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

Asian gasoline exports for October are expected to decline from September's total of about 4.5 million metric tonnes (mt), with some 1.7-1.8 million mt accounted for by Oct. 15, assessments by Refinitiv Oil Research showed.

"Asian runs will have to ramp up to compensate for lost Chinese barrels as the region's demand recovery appears to be in full swing. Gasoline cracks will thus have to climb to reflect tightness in global balances this winter," consultancy Energy Aspect said in a note.

The naphtha crack in the region touched a fresh peak as crackers continued to avoid a pricier liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as feedstock, driving regional demand higher.

The crack climbed to $152.78 per tonne, the strongest level since July 2014, from $151.85 in the last session. "Fewer cracker works in Europe and Asia and propane's growing premium over naphtha will ensure flexi-crackers continue to maximise the heavier feedstock through the end of first quarter 2022," Energy Aspects said in a note.

Power shortages helped drive down China's economic growth to its slowest in a year, while surging coal prices on Monday threaten more pain for Chinese industry and global supply chains.

Oil prices hit multi-year highs buoyed by recovering demand and high natural gas and coal prices encouraging users to switch to fuel oil and diesel for power generation.

gasoline LPG gasoline exports Chinese exports naphtha

Comments

Comments are closed.

Asia Naphtha/Gasoline-Margins rise to multi-year highs

Q1 FDI slips as Chinese investment plummets

Rising inflation, price hike: Govt comes under severe criticism in NA

Values of immovable properties: Realtors urge FBR to explain proposed raise

SGI, MGI events: PM to visit Saudi Arabia next week

Talks with IMF in the right direction: Tarin

PM, army chief briefed about Covid-19 situation

OPEC+ misses target again, as some members struggle to raise oil output

COAS given briefing on Afghan situation at ISI HQs

COAS for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid humanitarian crisis

Russia closes NATO missions as ties plunge to new low

Read more stories