KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (October 18, 2021).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 172.80 173.30 DKK 26.47 26.57 SAUDIA RIYAL 45.70 46.20 NOK 20.20 20.30 UAE DIRHAM 48.50 49.00 SEK 19.68 19.78 EURO 199.00 201.00 AUD $ 126.00 127.20 UK POUND 235.50 237.50 CAD $ 137.80 139.00 JAPANI YEN 1.48506 1.50506 INDIAN RUPEE 2.25 2.50 CHF 184.33 185.33 CHINESE YUAN 26.00 26.60 AFGHAN AFGHANI 1.70 2.00 =========================================================================

