ANL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.38%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.31%)
ASL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.2%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.75%)
BYCO 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.05%)
FCCL 16.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.97%)
FFBL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
FFL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
FNEL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.95%)
GGGL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.96%)
GGL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.18%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.02%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.35%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.69%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.01%)
MDTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
MLCF 32.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 101.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-4.29%)
PACE 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3%)
PAEL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-5.15%)
PIBTL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.45%)
POWER 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
PRL 16.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.66%)
PTC 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.04%)
SILK 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.39%)
SNGP 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.4%)
TELE 16.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 128.35 Decreased By ▼ -7.43 (-5.47%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-4.05%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,607 Decreased By ▼ -60.66 (-1.3%)
BR30 20,274 Decreased By ▼ -617.96 (-2.96%)
KSE100 44,629 Decreased By ▼ -192.08 (-0.43%)
KSE30 17,456 Decreased By ▼ -65.93 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Imran, COAS briefed on Covid response, vaccination drive in NCOC visit

  • Prime Minister appreciates efforts of NCOC and all federating units for a synergised response to deal with the pandemic
BR Web Desk 18 Oct 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited on Monday the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) where they were briefed about the coronavirus situation in the country..

NCOC Director General Maj Gen Asif Mahmood Goraya apprised the leaders about the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the virus, according to a statement issued by the NCOC.

Prime Minister Imran, in his remarks, "appreciated the efforts of NCOC and all federating units for [a] synergised response during [the] pandemic for ensuring the safety and well-being of the people of Pakistan".

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-related deaths since July 22

The premier directed all relevant authorities to maximise their efforts to accelerate the vaccination drive and ensure the implementation of the requisite non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs), the statement said.

During the occasion, PM also presented an NCOC memento to Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan on his retirement. He was recognised for his outstanding services as the national coordinator at the NCOC and for playing "an instrumental role in the nation’s fight against Covid 19 through flawless management of resources and seamless coordination among all stakeholders".

Covid-19 cases have steadily declined in Pakistan. On Monday, Pakistan reported 11 deaths, the lowest number since July 22, when the same number of fatalities were recorded.

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 tally since June

During the last 24 hours, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported three deaths from Covid-19, Punjab (7), and Sindh (1). As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has now increased to 28,280.

So far, over 95 million doses have been administered in the country. On Saturday, Pakistan also received 2.4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the US through the COVAX facility.

NCOC COAS Bajwa COVID19 Imran Khan Pakistan and China

Comments

1000 characters

PM Imran, COAS briefed on Covid response, vaccination drive in NCOC visit

Pakistan to host 50-over Asia Cup in 2023, confirms PCB chairman Ramiz Raja

Policeman martyred, 17 injured in blast outside Quetta's Balochistan University

Pakistan wishes for enduring relationship with the US: COAS

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee weakens to record level, closes at 172.78

Colin Powell dies of Covid-19 complications

Pakistan-IMF talks have not failed, says Tarin

Malala sends letter to Taliban one month after girls' school ban

China denies report of hypersonic missile test, says tested space vehicle

Notification issued: Shaukat Tarin appointed advisor to PM on finance and revenue

Read more stories