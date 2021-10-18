PM Imran, COAS briefed on Covid response, vaccination drive in NCOC visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa visited on Monday the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) where they were briefed about the coronavirus situation in the country..

NCOC Director General Maj Gen Asif Mahmood Goraya apprised the leaders about the ongoing efforts to contain the spread of the virus, according to a statement issued by the NCOC.

Prime Minister Imran, in his remarks, "appreciated the efforts of NCOC and all federating units for [a] synergised response during [the] pandemic for ensuring the safety and well-being of the people of Pakistan".

Pakistan reports lowest Covid-related deaths since July 22

The premier directed all relevant authorities to maximise their efforts to accelerate the vaccination drive and ensure the implementation of the requisite non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs), the statement said.

During the occasion, PM also presented an NCOC memento to Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan on his retirement. He was recognised for his outstanding services as the national coordinator at the NCOC and for playing "an instrumental role in the nation’s fight against Covid 19 through flawless management of resources and seamless coordination among all stakeholders".

Covid-19 cases have steadily declined in Pakistan. On Monday, Pakistan reported 11 deaths, the lowest number since July 22, when the same number of fatalities were recorded.

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 tally since June

During the last 24 hours, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reported three deaths from Covid-19, Punjab (7), and Sindh (1). As per the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has now increased to 28,280.

So far, over 95 million doses have been administered in the country. On Saturday, Pakistan also received 2.4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the US through the COVAX facility.