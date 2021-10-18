Theekshana, Hasaranga spin out Namibia for 96 in T20 World Cup

ABU DHABI: Spinners Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga claimed five wickets between them to help Sri Lanka dismiss debutants Namibia for 96 in round one of the Twenty20 World Cup on Monday.

Theekshana struck with his first ball and returned figures of 3-25 following Sri Lanka's decision to bowl in the second Group A encounter of the day in Abu Dhabi.

Theekshana, a mystery spinner, was ably supported by Hasaranga's leg spin.

Craig Williams with his 29, skipper Gerhard Erasmus, 20, and JJ Smit, unbeaten on 12, were the only three batsmen to manage double figures.

Pace bowler Lahiru Kumara struck twice and returned to wrap up the innings with a wicket and a run out from Pathum Nissanka as Namibia were bowled out in 19.3 overs.

Earlier in the day's first match, Ireland thrashed Netherlands by seven wickets.