ANL 15.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.85%)
ASC 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.91%)
ASL 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.7%)
BOP 8.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
BYCO 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.59%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.86%)
FFBL 22.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.2%)
FFL 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.03%)
FNEL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
GGGL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.21%)
GGL 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-4.34%)
HUMNL 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.52%)
JSCL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.6%)
KAPCO 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
KEL 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (3.79%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.08%)
NETSOL 102.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-3.75%)
PACE 4.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.39%)
PAEL 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.51%)
PIBTL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.3%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
PRL 16.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.98%)
PTC 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.61%)
SILK 1.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.69%)
SNGP 43.00 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.58%)
TELE 15.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.59%)
TRG 131.17 Decreased By ▼ -4.61 (-3.4%)
UNITY 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.17%)
WTL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5%)
BR100 4,652 Decreased By ▼ -16.54 (-0.35%)
BR30 20,508 Decreased By ▼ -383.64 (-1.84%)
KSE100 44,780 Decreased By ▼ -41.55 (-0.09%)
KSE30 17,517 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,280
1124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,265,047
66324hr
1.66% positivity
Sindh
465,819
Punjab
437,974
Balochistan
33,128
Islamabad
106,469
KPK
176,886
Maryam addresses party's social media convention

NNI 18 Oct 2021

LAHORE: "We are passing through a critical time and we have to move forward for the country not for our party as well as now we are entering in a decisive stage."

This was stated by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz while addressing a party's social media convention in Havelian through video conference on Sunday.

Maryam Nawaz said that that the vote of public is crushed like a piece of rubbish. "During the tenure of Nawaz Sharif, it was said that when petrol and electricity are expensive, then the prime minister is a thief. So, in this regard, Nawaz Sharif is not a thief now."

Maryam Nawaz further said that everyone including the poor slept after eating food in the time of Nawaz Sharif. "The government's incompetency is responsible for the inflation but also this is result for not giving respect to the vote. Opponents had also criticized us when we talked about the 'respect of vote'."

The PML-N president said that when the vote is not respected, such rulers are imposed who are only worried about their seat. "On my return to Faisalabad, I went to a store and the people met me. People are saying that we are dead, get rid of this 'fake government', she added.

She further maintained that the PML-N's social media team played its role, the people were overwhelmed by inflation, forced to commit suicide, while the rulers only cared about how to save their government.

