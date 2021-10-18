Maryam addresses party's social media convention

LAHORE: "We are passing through a critical time and we have to move forward for the country not for our party as well as now we are entering in a decisive stage."

This was stated by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz while addressing a party's social media convention in Havelian through video conference on Sunday.

Maryam Nawaz said that that the vote of public is crushed like a piece of rubbish. "During the tenure of Nawaz Sharif, it was said that when petrol and electricity are expensive, then the prime minister is a thief. So, in this regard, Nawaz Sharif is not a thief now."

Maryam Nawaz further said that everyone including the poor slept after eating food in the time of Nawaz Sharif. "The government's incompetency is responsible for the inflation but also this is result for not giving respect to the vote. Opponents had also criticized us when we talked about the 'respect of vote'."

The PML-N president said that when the vote is not respected, such rulers are imposed who are only worried about their seat. "On my return to Faisalabad, I went to a store and the people met me. People are saying that we are dead, get rid of this 'fake government', she added.

She further maintained that the PML-N's social media team played its role, the people were overwhelmed by inflation, forced to commit suicide, while the rulers only cared about how to save their government.