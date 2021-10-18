Bilawal accuses PM of pursuing a policy that seeks to 'tame' institutions

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently pursuing a policy of turning all institutions including the Army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) into his party's 'Tiger Force'.

Addressing a huge public rally at Bagh-e-Jinnah which was held on the occasion of the anniversary of the Karsaz blast, Bilawal said he along with the Jiyalas of his party would accomplish the incomplete mission of his party leaders - Benazir and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and make Pakistan a prosperous true democratic nation.

PPP Chairman said that PM Imran Khan under the garb of 'change' has destroyed all institutions from education to health, from Parliament to judiciary and from election commission to the media during the last three years.

"Khan wants every institution to be converted into his party's 'Tiger Force', first he attempted on Parliament, then he tried to convert judiciary, and election commission into the tiger force by filing references. Khan wanted media to act as his tiger force through introducing arbitrary policies and regulations.

"Now he wants to turn the entire Pakistan including the Pak Army and ISI into tiger force." He saod Khan changed the Punjab police chief and chief secretary many times.

Bilawal objected the government's decisions of introducing the Single National Curriculum, and abrupt firing Pakistan Steel Mills workers. "We warn Imran Khan that his days are numbered, and the reverse counting of his government has been started." He said that people of Sindh, Punjab, and KPK have stood up against this 'selected'. Bilawal seemed optimistic to form his government in the next elections, vowing to enhance salaries and providing employment to the youth from the day one.

If anyone who could raise voice for the people rights, it's PPP jiyalas. "We would continue our struggle to oust this 'selected and illegitimate' government." Bilawal said.

He asked the party MNAs, MPAs, and ticket holders to be ready and mobilize people for holding Party's foundation day on 30th November in KPK. He said brave people of KPK have tolerated terrorism for the last many years, and their sacrifices should be acknowledged.

Bilawal said the incumbent government believes in politics of revenge against the political opponents. Asif Zardari has been appearing before the court of law, despite ailment. Party senior leader Khursheed Shah is in jail. We respect judiciary, but 'the dual system' will not work for long, he said.

He posed question from the state institutions as to why a discriminatory treatment is being done against PPP. "These tactics will not deter the PPP. It will not step back from its ideology."

Earlier, a large number of PPP activists, including women and children continued to throng the Bagh-e-Jinnah ground before the event started.

While addressing on this occasion, Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah lashed out at the federal government for food inflation and petroleum price hike. He said only the PPP can resolve the socio-economic issues faced by the people of the country. He asked them to get elected Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as prime minister as soon as possible.

On October 18, 2007, over 150 people were killed and 450 others were wounded in twin explosions in Karsaz locality of Karachi on the homecoming rally of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

