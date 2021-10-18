CM visits calligraphy exhibition

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar went to a calligraphy exhibition at Al-Hamra Art Gallery and saw art pieces of 400 calligraphers participating across the country in the calligraphy competition being organized in connection with Ashra Rahmatullil-Alameen.

The Chief Minister took keen interest in the calligraphy art pieces of Ism-e-Muhammad (PBUH). 450 art pieces were displayed in the exhibition. Usman Buzdar lauded the different mediums of calligraphy and gave away medals to the position holders of the calligraphy competition including Zubair Akram, Amjad Alvi, Saeed Naz and Habib Ullah, Anwar Zaib from Peshawar, Ammar Iqbal from Multan and Waqas Yahya from Kasur.

Secretary Information Raja Jahangir Anwar presented a beautiful art piece of Ism-e-Muhammad (PBUH) to the CM. Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government is actively working for the promotion of calligraphy art in the province as this art is the heritage of Muslims.

Provincial Minister of Culture Khayal Ahmed Castro, Secretary Auqaf, DGPR and a large number of people were also present on the occasion. Meanwhile, MPAs from different districts called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at the CM's Office. Those who met with CM include Col. Ghazanfar Abbas Shah (retd.), Bilal Asghar, Mohammad Raza Hussain Bukhari and Sardar Farooq Amanullah Dreshak. The elected representatives apprised the chief minister about the problems of their respective areas on which Usman Buzdar assured them the early solution of their problems.

He said that in the present circumstances the attitude of opposition is childish and inappropriate. Opposition should have to understand that people cannot be served by holding illogic processions and rallies. He said that people have no interest in their rallies adding that by chanting hollow slogans they are not serving the country. He said that the opposition should keep this in mind that their wrong policies keep the country away from its real destination.

He said that the basic problems of the people were intentionally ignored in the previous regimes. The people were deprived of their basic needs and the former rulers continued to enjoy the status quo in the corridors of power. Those who are creating hurdles in the progress and development of Pakistan are not well-wishers of the country and the nation. There is no room in new Pakistan for those who have an agenda to safeguard their personal interests, Usman Buzdar added.

He said that the opposition has always misguided the nation whereas the incumbent government has focused on resolving the basic problems of the people. The PTI government believes in composite development of all areas and for the first time in the history of Punjab, the PTI government has taken the development to the backward areas. I am personally monitoring the ongoing development projects of backward areas, Usman Buzdar concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021