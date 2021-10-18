UAF Treasurer attends UN World Data Forum

FAISALABAD: University of Agriculture Faisalabad Treasurer Umar Saeed Qadri has attended UN World Data Forum as Pakistan nominee held in Switzerland in which representatives of all UN countries participated. The meeting pledged for collective efforts to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2030, including poverty alleviation, eradication of hunger, rural development, climate change and gender discrimination etc.

Umar Saeed Qadri also met Pakistan's Ambassador to Switzerland Aamir Shouket. During the meeting it was discussed that steps are being taken to further cement the educational and scientific relations between the two countries and to take it to new heights to reap benefit from each other's experiences in the field of science.

