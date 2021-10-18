One more dies of Covid-19 in Sindh

KARACHI: One more patients of coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 7,530 and 327 new cases emerged when 10,948 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday. He added that one more patients of Covid-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 7,530 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 10,948 samples were tested which detected 327 cases that constituted 3 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 6,231,587 tests have been conducted against which 464,896 cases were diagnosed, of them 96 percent or 446,400 patients have recovered, including 216 overnight.

The CM said that currently 10,966 patients were under treatment; of them 10,687 were in home isolation, 251 at different hospitals and 28 patients in Isolation Centres. He added that the condition of 247 patients was stated to be critical, including 15 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 327 new cases, 57 have been detected from Karachi. Explaining the statistics of districts wise 64 in Hyderabad, Sujawal 39, Jamshoro 31, Noushehro Feroze 30, Karachi East 23, Nawabshah 20, Korangi 12, Matiari 11, Badin, Tharparkar and Sanghar 10 each Karachi Central, Karachi South, Mirpurkhas and Tando Allahyar 9 each, Larkano 8, Thatto and Tando Mohammad Khan 6 each, Umarkot 5, Malir and Karachi West 2 each, Jacobabad and Shikarpur one each new covid-19 case reported. CM Syed Murad Ali Shah urged people to abide by the SOPs issued by the government.

