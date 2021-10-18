Lee extra-time winner sends champions Ulsan into semis

HONG KONG: Defending champions Ulsan Hyundai will face Pohang Steelers in the Asian Champions League semi-finals after Lee Dong-gyeong's spectacular strike earned Hong Myung-bo's side a 3-2 win over Jeonbuk Motors on Sunday.

Lee came off the bench to decide a thrilling quarter-final 11 minutes into extra-time and set up another all-South Korean clash for the twice winners on Wednesday.

Ulsan twice came from behind as Han Kyo-won cancelled out Valeri Qazaishvili's 13th-minute opener and Takahiro Kunimoto levelled four minutes into the second half following Yun Il-lok's strike in first-half stoppage time.

Lee stroked his effort beyond goalkeeper Song Bum-kuen from the corner of the penalty area four minutes from the end of the first period of extra-time to keep alive Ulsan's hopes of back-to-back titles.

They will face Pohang who brushed aside Japan's Nagoya Grampus with a 3-0 win courtesy of an impressive second-half showing in their clash in Jeonju. Lim Sang-hyub scored either side of a strike from Lee Seung-mo as Pohang reached the last four for the first time since winning the title in 2009.

All three Pohang goals came after Nagoya had squandered several opportunities to open the scoring in the first 45 minutes.

Polish striker Jakub Swierczok shot over the bar in the 31st minute before having another effort cleared off the line by Kang Sang-woo. Goalkeeper Lee Jun denied Sho Inagaki on the rebound.