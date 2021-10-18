ANL 16.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
Lazio's Felipe sorry for leaping on Inter's Correa

Reuters 18 Oct 2021

ROME: Lazio defender Luiz Felipe has apologised for jumping on Inter Milan striker Joaquin Correa's back after the Roman club's 3-1 Serie A win on Saturday, saying he wanted to hug his friend but misread the moment.

The Brazilian was shown a red card after the final whistle for leaping on his former team mate, who left Lazio in the off-season, after the Roman club came from behind to beat the Italian champions in a fiery game at the Stadio Olimpico.

Inter were furious when Lazio took the lead late on while one of their players was down injured, and brawls broke out after the goal and following the fulltime whistle.

Argentina forward Correa, known as "Tucu", was angered by Felipe's move, and the referee's decision left the Lazio man in tears.

"At the end of the game I jumped on Tucu's shoulders because he is one of the great friends football has given me. Our families are friends and we have always been very close," Felipe wrote on Instagram, along with six photos of himself with Correa.

"What I wanted most was to hug him and joke about the result, as far as our friendship would allow, but I got excited.

"Maybe in retrospect it was not the best time or place. I apologise to anyone who was offended and want to clarify that I was not trying to be disrespectful towards him, other players or Inter and their passionate fans. It was an innocent act by a person with great affection for Tucu." Correa said Felipe had made an error.

"My friend Luiz definitely made a mistake with the act and the timing, and in the heat of the moment that was my reaction," the Inter player said. "I wish it never happened. But now we turn the page and move on, all of us."

Milan Lazio's Luiz Felipe

