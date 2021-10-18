Inter-city transport fares raised

LAHORE: Following the surge in petrol prices to a historic high, the intercity transporters in Lahore have hiked tickets in response as well by 15- to -20 percent. The Lahore to Karachi fares from the bus have been jacked Rs 200 to now Rs 3,800, the union announces new rates following petrol prices climbing to Rs 137.7 per litre on October 16. Lahore to Peshawar commute will cost passengers Rs 1,600 after a hike of Rs100.

The same way, Lahore to Faisalabad fares have been up by Rs 100 as well to now stand at Rs 730 a seat. The Multan fares have been jacked to Rs 1,230. Other fares to have seen hikes are, Lahore to Khanewal (now Rs 1,100) and Lahore to Hyderabad (now Rs 3,600).