CTO Lahore for strict implementation of traffic rules

LAHORE: Chief Traffic Officer Muntazir Mehdi on Saturday met LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq and discussed traffic related issues.

Former IG Traffic Police Galib Bandesha, former LCCI President Mian Shafqat Ali and former EC member Khamis Saeed Butt were also present on the occasion. The CTO said that strict implementation on traffic rules and heavy penalties are a must to discourage the violation of traffic rules. He said that tyre brusters will be installed at one-way roads.

He said that the vendors are a major cause of encroachment and they are doing their malpractices due to support of mafia. He said that the service roads were constructed to ensure smooth flow of traffic but these are being used for parking. "We have to take policy decisions", the CTO added.

CTO said that the Traffic Police has adopted zero tolerance policy against the violators as the violation of rules and regulations is the biggest reasons of traffic mess and accidents. On the occasion, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice President Haris Ateeq gave various suggestions to the CTO for smooth flow of traffic, especially at the surrounding areas of busy markets.

