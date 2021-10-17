WASA Lahore launches mobile application

LAHORE: The Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Lahore on Saturday launched a smart-mobile application for registering complaints.

"Consumers will be able to register complaints through the mobile application from home," said Punjab Housing Minister Malik Asad Khokhar while talking to media after inaugurating the android application. He further said that the WASA Lahore has taken a very important step to serve the people. Innovation was being brought into the department as per international standards.

Talking about the app, he said that from today the WASA Lahore users will be able to lodge complaints at home with just one click and added that the application called 'WASA Lahore' can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

