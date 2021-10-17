Sindh Bureau of Statistics: Training session for officers held at IoBM

KARACHI: The Entrepreneurship and Management Excellence Center (EMEC) at IoBM, Karachi recently conducted four-day training on the "Art of Effective Communication."

Dr Ishaq Ansari, Director General, Sindh Bureau of Statistics, chaired the inaugural session. He advised the participants to take maximum benefit from this opportunity and thanked IoBM for imparting capacity-building workshops for the public sector. Abdul Ahad Khan, Chief Training Officer, Planning and Development Department, Government of Sindh (GoS) was also present.

The officers of Grade 17 and 18 from Karachi and interior Sindh including four Deputy Directors and ten Statistical Officers were the participants. It was conducted by Dr Samra Javed, IELTS Master Trainer (British Council) and Certified English Language Teacher (Cambridge). She is also the HoD, Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC), IoBM.

During the training, the officers performed various communication-based individual and group exercises.

