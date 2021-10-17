Punjab government relaxes Covid-19 restrictions

LAHORE: The Punjab government has further relaxed the coronavirus restrictions and allowed business activities throughout the week, following decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in the province.

As per decision, shopping centers and other trade centers will remain open till 10:00 PM seven days a week while indoor dining, too, has been allowed at restaurants with 50 percent customers at a time. However, only those who have received the coronavirus vaccine would be allowed to enter.

Similarly, 300 people vaccinated against the pandemic would be able to attend the wedding ceremonies arranged indoors, while 500 vaccinated people have been allowed to attend these ceremonies organised outdoors.

Similarly, fully vaccinated people against the virus will be allowed to enter the shrines from now onwards. The vaccinated people are allowed to go to the cinema halls as well as participate in sports activities.

