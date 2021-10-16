ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
Former Test stalwart Dravid to be next India coach: reports

Reuters Updated 16 Oct 2021

NEW DELHI: Former test cricket stalwart Rahul Dravid is set to succeed Ravi Shastri as India's head coach after the Twenty20 World Cup, media reports said on Saturday.

Shastri, who took up the job in mid-2017, has ruled out seeking an extension after his tenure expires next month with the showpiece tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

Former captain Dravid, who played 164 tests and 344 one-dayers between 1996 and 2012, is credited for India's steady supply of young talent as head of the National Cricket Academy.

The 48-year-old would be offered a two-year contract through India's home 50-overs World Cup in 2023, the Times of India reported, citing an unnamed cricket board official.

Kohli gets a last shot at World Cup glory as India captain

Dravid's former India team mate Paras Mhambrey is set to join as India's bowling coach, succeeding Bharat Arun, according to ESPNcricinfo website.

Vikram Rathour will continue as the batting coach, the reports said.

A home series against New Zealand beginning in late November will be the first assignment for the new coaching staff.

Twenty20 World Cup Rahul Dravid

