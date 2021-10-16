ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,252
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,263,664
89324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
465,175
Punjab
437,572
Balochistan
33,114
Islamabad
106,402
KPK
176,650
Shehbaz rejects 'mini-budget'

Recorder Report 16 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Terming the hike in electricity tariff, raise in petroleum prices and taxes as 'mini budget,' Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that Imran-Niazi is sacrificing the economy and the nation on the directions of the IMF.

"The government following the dictates of the IMF has not taken care of the interests of the people," Shehbaz said, adding: "Imran Niazi himself is taking measures, which lead to surge in prices of different commodities."

Shehbaz maintained that Imran Niazi complains that the people do not understand why prices are rising but the nation understands very well what is happening to them and who is perpetrating this oppression. He was of the view that incompetence and lies of the rulers led to present state of affairs.

"Pakistan and the nation are being severely punished for the incompetence and corruption of the rulers," he said, adding: "In the budget speech, what I said proved right and the government claims proved as false. I had said that the government will bring a mini budget and today this has come true." Shehbaz said.

Ahsan tells NA body: Govt may announce budget or mini-budget through ordinance

The Opposition leader said if the current government continues to run, the economy will not. "If this government is allowed to continue, the poor man's means of livelihood, his business, will no longer flourish," he said.

Shehbaz said that imposing 17% sales tax on tax-exempted items is terrorism against the people and the economy. Inflation and unemployment are already at an all-time high, he said.

Moreover, a spokesman of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has rejected the government's decision of hike in petroleum prices and the increase in power tariff. He said the PDM is taking to streets to save the country and the nation from this torment.

The PDM is holding a public meeting in Faisalabad on Saturday against the illegitimate rulers. The public meeting will be attended by the leadership of all parties including PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, the spokesman added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

