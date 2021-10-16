ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,252
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,263,664
89324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
465,175
Punjab
437,572
Balochistan
33,114
Islamabad
106,402
KPK
176,650
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Saturday holiday restored in academic institutions

INP 16 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: The federal education department has restored Saturdays as holidays for all the academic institutions under its mandate after a long suspension to cover tuition loss due to Covid-led shutdown on Friday. In a notification earlier Friday, the department said the educational institution conceded academic loss due to which they were opened for six days a week.

Now they have retraced the instructions and announced Saturday to be part of the weekend. From now on, the institutions will remain open from Monday to Friday with Saturdays and Sundays as holidays.

educational institution Federal Education academic institutions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Saturday holiday restored in academic institutions

Govt increases petrol price by Rs10.49 per litre

Govt only focused on saving itself: Maryam Nawaz

UN says Taliban to announce plans for girls' education 'soon'

US offers to pay relatives of 10 killed in botched Afghan drone strike

Work on Dasu project resumes

IS claims deadly suicide attack on mosque in Kandahar

Former Iranian central bank chief sentenced to 10 years on corruption charges

Right-wing group urges India to regulate platforms, cryptocurrency

Those named in the Pandora, Panama papers: SC urged to ask FBR to seek sources of funds

India fears Taliban fallout in IIOJK

Read more stories