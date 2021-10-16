Saturday holiday restored in academic institutions

ISLAMABAD: The federal education department has restored Saturdays as holidays for all the academic institutions under its mandate after a long suspension to cover tuition loss due to Covid-led shutdown on Friday. In a notification earlier Friday, the department said the educational institution conceded academic loss due to which they were opened for six days a week.

Now they have retraced the instructions and announced Saturday to be part of the weekend. From now on, the institutions will remain open from Monday to Friday with Saturdays and Sundays as holidays.