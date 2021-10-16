Punjab govt approves seven more development schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved seven development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 15.2 billion.

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party gave the approval during a meeting which was chaired by Planning and Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal here on Friday.

Among the development schemes that were approved included Enhanced Air Quality Monitoring System in Punjab at the cost of Rs 2.67 billion, Development of Missing Environmental Quality Standards and Revision of Existing Standards at the cost of Rs 75 million and the construction of Judicial Complex (Courts Block) at Nankana Sahib at the cost of Rs 980.2 million.

The meeting also approved Mega Sewerage and Tuff Tile scheme for Municipal Committee Uch Sharif (District Bahawalpur) at the cost of Rs 600 million, the establishment of Centers of Excellence for Wheat, Rice, Sugarcane and Maize and Millets at the cost of Rs 8.065 billion, Cage Fish Culture Cluster Development Project at the cost of Rs 1.474 billion and Rehabilitation and Improvement of Saggian Road (in Lahore) at the cost of Rs 1.4 billion.

