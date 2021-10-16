Transforming Karachi into a loadshedding-free city

This is apropos a Business Recorder editorial "Karachi under the power spotlight" carried by the newspaper yesterday. I have a different perspective on transforming Karachi into a loadshedding-free metropolis. My point is that injection of more electricity into the KE's network should be primarily aimed at facilitating the trade and industry in order to spur economic growth.

Increased economic output will certainly lead to creating new job opportunities as rising unemployment is one of the major challenges facing this city and its future. Lack of new job opportunities and increased arrival of economic migrants from southern Punjab in particular have already created some social tensions in the economic hub of the country. The government-KE target appears to be achievable in the near future. As of now, industrial activity must not suffer on account of demand-supply gap at any cost.

Shahnaz Wasti (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021