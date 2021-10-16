JLI MANAGED TAKAFUL FUND

ANL
16.20
Decreased By
▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC
14.63
Increased By
▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL
20.04
Decreased By
▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP
8.55
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO
7.53
Increased By
▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL
17.50
Increased By
▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL
23.15
Increased By
▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL
15.25
Increased By
▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL
7.35
Increased By
▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL
17.15
Increased By
▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL
29.95
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL
5.96
Increased By
▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL
20.68
Increased By
▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO
28.99
Increased By
▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL
3.48
Increased By
▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL
2.11
Decreased By
▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF
33.60
Increased By
▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL
106.00
Decreased By
▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE
4.33
Decreased By
▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL
27.95
Increased By
▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL
8.70
Increased By
▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER
6.90
Decreased By
▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL
17.18
Increased By
▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC
9.30
Increased By
▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK
1.44
No Change
▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP
42.33
Increased By
▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE
16.45
Decreased By
▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG
135.78
Decreased By
▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY
29.90
Increased By
▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL
2.40
Decreased By
▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
