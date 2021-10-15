ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,228
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,262,771
1,08624hr
2.03% positivity
Sindh
464,746
Punjab
437,316
Balochistan
33,108
Islamabad
106,357
KPK
176,501
Japanese shares jump on tech boost, set to post weekly gain of over 2%

Reuters 15 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares rose on Friday, and were set to end the week up more than 2%, after Wall Street's overnight gains helped boost technology heavyweights as the earnings season is set to kick off.

However, Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing was the biggest drag on the Nikkei, falling 0.5%, after the company posted a weaker-than-expected profit forecast.

The Nikkei share average was up 1.05% at 28,851.70 by 0154 GMT, and the broader Topix gained 1.17% at 2,010.22.

Both the Nikkei and the Topix are set to post first weekly gains after three straight weeks of losses, rising 2.9% and 2.48%, respectively.

"Gains in high-tech shares gave big energy to the market today. They rose because of a robust corporate outlook of overseas firms," said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

"Many Japanese companies are also expected to raise their forecast for this year. That is going to be a tailwind for the market."

Wall Street advanced, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest daily percentage advance since early March, following strong earnings of companies including Morgan Stanley and UnitedHealth.

In Japan, chip making equipment maker Tokyo Electron contributed to the Nikkei the most, rising 1.8%. Robot maker Fanuc jumped 4.18%.

Audio and game maker Sony Group and electronic-sensor maker Keyence lifted the Topix by rising 1.59% and 2.74%, respectively.

Can Do, a popular chain that sells household goods for 100 yen, was untraded on a glut of buy orders after retail group Aeon announced a takeover bid.

A decliner was department store operator Takashimaya , down 3.57%, after it cut its net profit forecast for this fiscal year.

