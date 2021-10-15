ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,228
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,262,771
1,08624hr
2.03% positivity
Sindh
464,746
Punjab
437,316
Balochistan
33,108
Islamabad
106,357
KPK
176,501
Dollar set to snap 5-week win but yen hits lowest in almost 3 years

Reuters 15 Oct 2021

TOKYO: The dollar headed for its first weekly decline versus major peers since the start of last month, falling back from a one-year high as traders turned their attention to when the US Federal Reserve will start raising interest rates.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, was little changed at 94.034 on Friday. It is on track for about a 0.1% decline this week despite hitting the highest since Sept. 25 of last year at 94.563 on Tuesday.

Improved market sentiment, which has lifted global stocks, commodity prices and bond yields, is also weighing on the safe-haven dollar.

Only against the yen - another safe haven - has the dollar managed to maintain the momentum of the past five weeks, rising 0.16% on Friday and touching 113.885 yen for the first time since December of 2018.

"We end the week with risk flying," Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, wrote in a client note.

"Equities are going up hard, and the JPY has no place as a hedge," because it would just drag on overall portfolio performance, Weston said.

The greenback had rallied since early September on expectations the US central bank would tighten monetary policy more quickly than previously expected amid an improving economy and surging energy prices.

Minutes of the Fed's September meeting confirmed this week that a tapering of stimulus is all but certain to start this year, although policymakers are sharply divided over inflation and what they should do about it.

Money markets are currently pricing in about 50/50 odds of a 25 basis point rate hike by July.

The dollar index is "looking a little shaky, but any slippage should prove modest" with Fed tapering now imminent, Westpac strategists wrote in a client note.

Any dips in the index should be limited to 93.70, they said.

The next major test of the US economy's health comes later on Friday with the release of retail sales figures.

The euro slipped 0.09% to $1.1588 after touching $1.1624 on Thursday for the first time since Sept. 4.

Sterling was little changed at $1.36705 following its climb to the highest since Sept. 24 at $1.3734 overnight.

The risk-sensitive Aussie dollar edged down 0.07% to $0.74105, after reaching a more than one-month high of $0.74265 in the previous session.

New Zealand's kiwi dollar lost 0.06% to $0.7033, holding most of Thursday's 1% surge, which took it to the highest since Sept. 24 at $0.70415.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin held around $57,200 after touching a five-month high of $58,550 on Thursday.

Smaller rival ether traded at around $3,780, still close to a more than one-month high of $3,825.89 reached overnight.

