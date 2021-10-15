ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,228
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,262,771
1,08624hr
2.03% positivity
Sindh
464,746
Punjab
437,316
Balochistan
33,108
Islamabad
106,357
KPK
176,501
Australian shares rise on mining, energy boost; Rio Tinto slips

Reuters 15 Oct 2021

Australian shares rose on Friday for a second straight session, helped by gains in mining and energy stocks on strong underlying commodity prices, while Rio Tinto slipped after cutting its 2021 iron ore shipments forecast.

The S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 0.51% to 7,349.1 by 0031 GMT and was on track for a second straight weekly gain.

Miners rose 1.33% after zinc prices jumped to a 14-year high overnight and copper, nickel and gold prices advanced.

Iron ore miners drag Australian shares lower, NZ gains

BHP Group climbed 2.7% after securing 83% support for a climate change roadmap, a much stronger outcome than predicted, while Fortescue Metals rose 2.3%.

Rio Tinto skidded up to 1.2% after downgrading its annual iron ore shipments forecast as a tighter labour market in Western Australia delayed the completion of a new greenfield mine.

Carrier Qantas Airways rose up to 4.3% after agreeing an A$802 million ($595 million) deal to sell land near Sydney Airport to a consortium led by LOGOS Property Group to reduce debt.

Energy stocks rose 1.1%, tracking crude oil prices which rose 1% overnight after top oil producer Saudi Arabia dismissed calls for additional OPEC+ supply and the International Energy Agency said surging natural gas prices could boost demand for oil among power generators.

Heavyweight Whitehaven Coal Ltd and Beach Energy Ltd led the gains on the sub-index, climbing 2.17% and 1.4?% respectively.

Insurer Insurance Australia Group fell as much as 3.5% after the securities regulator launched a civil penalty proceedings against a unit over its failure to pass on discounts worth A$60 million to nearly 600,000 customers.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.07% to 13,038.8. Elsewhere, S&P 500 E-minis futures were up 0.05%.

Australian shares

