ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,228
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,262,771
1,08624hr
2.03% positivity
Sindh
464,746
Punjab
437,316
Balochistan
33,108
Islamabad
106,357
KPK
176,501
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold eyes best week since early May on softer dollar, yields

Reuters 15 Oct 2021

Gold was set on Friday for its best week in more than five months as a retreat in the US dollar and Treasury yields lifted the metal's appeal despite a looming Federal Reserve taper.

Spot gold held steady at $1,794.85 per ounce by 0334 GMT but was up 2.2% for the week so far. US gold futures inched down 0.1% to $1,796.10.

Making gold cheaper for holders of other currencies, the dollar index was headed for its first weekly decline in six. Benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields were also off their multi-month highs.

US MIDDAY: Gold rises to one-month high

DailyFX currency strategist Ilya Spivak said the trend for gold still appeared to be on the downside on expectation of earlier Fed rate hikes and a stronger dollar and higher yields.

"There is a kind of realisation in markets that the CPI (data) and the FOMC minutes didn't really move the story forward... everything that came out was essentially already priced in," Spivak said.

While most Fed policymakers agree the central bank could start reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as next month, they're are sharply divided over inflation and what they should do about it.

Data on Thursday showed US producer prices posted their smallest gain in nine months in September.

The report came on the heels of a solid increase in consumer prices.

While gold is often considered an inflation hedge, reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes push government bond yields up, raising the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Gold is undervalued by around $150, driven by expectations the spike in inflation will be transitory, analysts at ANZ Research said in a note. However, they said pricing pressure remains intense.

Spot silver fell 0.3% to $23.48 per ounce but was headed for its biggest weekly gain in seven.

Platinum rose 0.2% to $1,057.20 and palladium rose 0.2% to $2,132.33. Both metals were headed for a second week of gains.

Gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold eyes best week since early May on softer dollar, yields

At least 41 dead, scores injured in Kandahar mosque blast

Circular debt reason behind increase in power tariff: Hammad

IS fighters massing in Afghanistan, says Putin

SBP directs banks, regulated entities to digitise corporate payments

Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs from Oct. 17

Pakistan's rupee breaks four-day losing streak against US dollar

US to lift curbs from November 8 for vaccinated foreign travellers

British lawmaker David Amess stabbed to death in church

In meeting with World Bank chief, Pakistan reiterates resolve to address power sector woes

Kisan Portal to give voice to small farmers: PM Imran

Read more stories