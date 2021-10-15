ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,228
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,262,771
1,08624hr
2.03% positivity
Sindh
464,746
Punjab
437,316
Balochistan
33,108
Islamabad
106,357
KPK
176,501
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Around 100 Afghan players, families arrive in Qatar

Reuters 15 Oct 2021

Qatar's assistant foreign minister Lolwah Alkhater said around 100 Afghan soccer players and their families were among the passengers to arrive on a recent flight from Kabul.

The Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital on Aug. 15 and announced a new government last month after US-led foreign forces withdrew and the Western-backed government collapsed.

British media reported that at least 20 members of the Afghanistan women's team were among those on the flight and that soccer's world governing body FIFA had worked with the Qatari government to coordinate the effort.

Reuters has requested comment from FIFA.

"The eighth passengers flight from Kabul just arrived in Qatar," Alkhater wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

"This is the biggest flight thus far with 357 passengers on board and for the first time we have citizens from New Zealand. Also around 100 footballers & their families including female players are on board."

FIFA said in August it was negotiating the "extremely challenging" evacuation of soccer players and other athletes from Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover.

Cycling's world governing body UCI said on Monday it helped in the evacuation of 165 refugees from Afghanistan which included female cyclists, journalists and human rights campaigners.

Australia evacuated more than 50 female Afghan athletes and their dependents in August, while several players from Afghanistan's national female youth soccer squad were granted asylum in Portugal.

New Zealand Taliban FIFA Kabul Lolwah Alkhater

Comments

1000 characters

Around 100 Afghan players, families arrive in Qatar

At least 41 dead, scores injured in Kandahar mosque blast

Circular debt reason behind increase in power tariff: Hammad

IS fighters massing in Afghanistan, says Putin

SBP directs banks, regulated entities to digitise corporate payments

Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs from Oct. 17

Pakistan's rupee breaks four-day losing streak against US dollar

US to lift curbs from November 8 for vaccinated foreign travellers

British lawmaker David Amess stabbed to death in church

In meeting with World Bank chief, Pakistan reiterates resolve to address power sector woes

Kisan Portal to give voice to small farmers: PM Imran

Read more stories