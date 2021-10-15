Opportunities at SEZs: Tarin urges US cos to take advantage

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has invited the US enterprises to take advantage of ample opportunities offered by the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and affirmed full support and facilitation on the occasion, said a press release.

He was addressing a roundtable meeting organised by the United States Pakistan Business Council (USPBC) in Washington DC.

Representatives from the US Chamber of Commerce, leading business enterprises, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Finance Secretary and Ambassador of Pakistan to the US participated in the meeting.

In his remarks, the finance minister underlined that government is firmly committed to all-inclusive and sustainable economic growth with key focus on “bottom-up” approach as envisaged by the prime minister. The present government inherited a difficult economic situation.

As a consequence of prudent policies and fiscal consolidation efforts, the FBR has exceeded the target of revenue collection by approximately Rs180 billion during the first quarter of 2021-22.

Four SEZs to create 1.47 million jobs, boost industrialist growth

Similarly, exports are likely to cross $30 billion by the end of financial year 2021-22.

Moreover, the remittances have registered an increase of $2.7 billion during the month of September 2021 and reached $8 billion during the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

These figures project continuity in momentum of GDP growth, which is likely to be close to five percent during the current financial year.

Pakistan is back on growth trajectory due to visionary pro-growth policies of the government, he added.

The finance minister further apprised that the government is taking a number of initiatives to attract foreign investment into the country. For this purpose, full facilitation is being extended and all hurdles are being removed.

He quoted the example of MetLife whose longstanding issue had been recently resolved.

In his concluding remarks, the finance minister stated that the government is firmly committed to provide an enabling environment for foreign investors and businessmen.

