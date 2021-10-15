ANL 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.1%)
ASC 14.63 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (6.94%)
ASL 20.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2%)
BOP 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.29%)
FCCL 17.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.63%)
FFBL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.82%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
FNEL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
GGGL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (4.51%)
GGL 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
HUMNL 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.94%)
JSCL 20.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.37%)
KAPCO 28.99 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.08%)
KEL 3.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.87%)
MDTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.09%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.54%)
NETSOL 106.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.44%)
PACE 4.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.78%)
PAEL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.76%)
PIBTL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
POWER 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (5.33%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.31%)
SILK 1.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.33 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
TRG 135.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.22 (-1.61%)
UNITY 29.90 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (4.91%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.04%)
BR100 4,668 Increased By ▲ 50.21 (1.09%)
BR30 20,892 Increased By ▲ 107.28 (0.52%)
KSE100 44,822 Increased By ▲ 487.85 (1.1%)
KSE30 17,521 Increased By ▲ 178.45 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,228
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,262,771
1,08624hr
2.03% positivity
Sindh
464,746
Punjab
437,316
Balochistan
33,108
Islamabad
106,357
KPK
176,501
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Opportunities at SEZs: Tarin urges US cos to take advantage

Press Release Updated 15 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has invited the US enterprises to take advantage of ample opportunities offered by the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and affirmed full support and facilitation on the occasion, said a press release.

He was addressing a roundtable meeting organised by the United States Pakistan Business Council (USPBC) in Washington DC.

Representatives from the US Chamber of Commerce, leading business enterprises, Governor State Bank of Pakistan, Finance Secretary and Ambassador of Pakistan to the US participated in the meeting.

In his remarks, the finance minister underlined that government is firmly committed to all-inclusive and sustainable economic growth with key focus on “bottom-up” approach as envisaged by the prime minister. The present government inherited a difficult economic situation.

As a consequence of prudent policies and fiscal consolidation efforts, the FBR has exceeded the target of revenue collection by approximately Rs180 billion during the first quarter of 2021-22.

Four SEZs to create 1.47 million jobs, boost industrialist growth

Similarly, exports are likely to cross $30 billion by the end of financial year 2021-22.

Moreover, the remittances have registered an increase of $2.7 billion during the month of September 2021 and reached $8 billion during the first quarter of fiscal year 2022.

These figures project continuity in momentum of GDP growth, which is likely to be close to five percent during the current financial year.

Pakistan is back on growth trajectory due to visionary pro-growth policies of the government, he added.

The finance minister further apprised that the government is taking a number of initiatives to attract foreign investment into the country. For this purpose, full facilitation is being extended and all hurdles are being removed.

He quoted the example of MetLife whose longstanding issue had been recently resolved.

In his concluding remarks, the finance minister stated that the government is firmly committed to provide an enabling environment for foreign investors and businessmen.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SBP FBR Shaukat Tarin special economic zones USPBC

Comments

1000 characters

Opportunities at SEZs: Tarin urges US cos to take advantage

At least 41 dead, scores injured in Kandahar mosque blast

Circular debt reason behind increase in power tariff: Hammad

IS fighters massing in Afghanistan, says Putin

SBP directs banks, regulated entities to digitise corporate payments

Saudi Arabia to ease coronavirus curbs from Oct. 17

Pakistan's rupee breaks four-day losing streak against US dollar

US to lift curbs from November 8 for vaccinated foreign travellers

British lawmaker David Amess stabbed to death in church

In meeting with World Bank chief, Pakistan reiterates resolve to address power sector woes

Kisan Portal to give voice to small farmers: PM Imran

Read more stories