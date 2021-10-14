Suspicious transactions: Court reserves verdict on Zardari's acquittal plea

An accountability court in Islamabad has reserved its verdict on the admissibility of an application of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari seeking his acquittal in Rs8.3 billion suspicious transactions case, it was reported on Thursday.

The acquittal plea was moved by Zardari on the basis of the recent amendments made to the country’s accountability law. The verdict was reserved by Accountability Judge Asghar Khan.

The PPP leader's counsel told the court that his client cannot be indicted in the case after the promulgation of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 2021.

He contended that no case has been registered against Zardari after the new law, pleading with the judge to acquit him.

After hearing arguments, the judge reserved the verdict on the maintainability of the plea. The court will also decide whether or not to frame charges on the former president.

The reference

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against ex-president Zardari for carrying out Rs8.3 billion transactions through fake bank accounts.

As per the reference, an illegal transaction of Rs8.3 billion was carried out between Mushtaq Ahmed and a private housing society. The amount was used to purchase properties in a posh locality of Karachi which are owned by Zardari.

Ahmed remained an employee of the President House from 2009 till 2013. He was recruited as stenotypist on the request of Senator Rukhsana Bangash.