ANL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.41%)
ASC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.64%)
ASL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.81%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.12%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.74%)
FCCL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (8.01%)
FFBL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.22%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.97%)
FNEL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.84%)
GGGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.19%)
GGL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (8.15%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.27%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2%)
KAPCO 28.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.8%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.99%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (10.55%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.33%)
NETSOL 107.55 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (5.37%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (9.76%)
PAEL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (9.24%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.99%)
POWER 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.94%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.55%)
PTC 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
SNGP 42.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.16%)
TELE 16.54 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.64%)
TRG 138.00 Increased By ▲ 7.49 (5.74%)
UNITY 28.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (7.55%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (19.51%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 160.79 (3.61%)
BR30 20,785 Increased By ▲ 1114.17 (5.66%)
KSE100 44,334 Increased By ▲ 1111.9 (2.57%)
KSE30 17,343 Increased By ▲ 461.95 (2.74%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,201
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,261,685
1,01624hr
2.12% positivity
Sindh
464,142
Punjab
437,032
Balochistan
33,100
Islamabad
106,312
KPK
176,366
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Suspicious transactions: Court reserves verdict on Zardari's acquittal plea

  • The PPP co-chairperson's counsel told the court that his client cannot be indicted in the case after the promulgation of the National Accountability Ordinance
BR Web Desk Updated 14 Oct 2021

An accountability court in Islamabad has reserved its verdict on the admissibility of an application of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari seeking his acquittal in Rs8.3 billion suspicious transactions case, it was reported on Thursday.

The acquittal plea was moved by Zardari on the basis of the recent amendments made to the country’s accountability law. The verdict was reserved by Accountability Judge Asghar Khan.

The PPP leader's counsel told the court that his client cannot be indicted in the case after the promulgation of the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO), 2021.

NAB files reference against Zardari in Rs8.3 billion transaction case

He contended that no case has been registered against Zardari after the new law, pleading with the judge to acquit him.

After hearing arguments, the judge reserved the verdict on the maintainability of the plea. The court will also decide whether or not to frame charges on the former president.

The reference

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had filed a reference against ex-president Zardari for carrying out Rs8.3 billion transactions through fake bank accounts.

As per the reference, an illegal transaction of Rs8.3 billion was carried out between Mushtaq Ahmed and a private housing society. The amount was used to purchase properties in a posh locality of Karachi which are owned by Zardari.

Fake bank accounts case: Zardari's close aide Mushtaq to be declared PO

Ahmed remained an employee of the President House from 2009 till 2013. He was recruited as stenotypist on the request of Senator Rukhsana Bangash.

accountability court Asif Zardari verdict reserved suspicious transactions case acquittal plea

Comments

1000 characters

Suspicious transactions: Court reserves verdict on Zardari's acquittal plea

KSE-100 sees its best day of the year, gains 1,112 points

PIA suspends Afghan operations citing Taliban interference

No misunderstanding between Army, govt over ISI chief's appointment: Fawad

FO condemns Indian home minister's 'irresponsible and provocative statement'

US Chargé d’affaires meets Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz in Lahore

Turkey says ready to help but not recognise Taliban

Pakistan's rupee falls to 171.2 against US dollar

Islamabad court indicts Zahir, others in Noor Mukadam murder case

Turkish lira hits record low as Erdogan sacks central bankers

US to ship 2.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan

Read more stories