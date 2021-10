Australia shares set to open higher; NZ flat

Australian shares are poised to rise on Thursday, likely helped by gains in domestic gold and technology stocks on the back of firm bullion prices and Wall Street ending higher overnight led by gains in big growth stocks and tech-heavy Nasdaq.

The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 9.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark dipped 0.1% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 13,044.2 in early trade.