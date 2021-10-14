ANL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.41%)
ASC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.64%)
ASL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.81%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.12%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.74%)
FCCL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (8.01%)
FFBL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.22%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.97%)
FNEL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.84%)
GGGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.19%)
GGL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (8.15%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.27%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2%)
KAPCO 28.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.8%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.99%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (10.55%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.33%)
NETSOL 107.55 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (5.37%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (9.76%)
PAEL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (9.24%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.99%)
POWER 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.94%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.55%)
PTC 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
SNGP 42.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.16%)
TELE 16.54 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.64%)
TRG 138.00 Increased By ▲ 7.49 (5.74%)
UNITY 28.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (7.55%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (19.51%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 160.79 (3.61%)
BR30 20,785 Increased By ▲ 1114.17 (5.66%)
KSE100 44,334 Increased By ▲ 1111.9 (2.57%)
KSE30 17,343 Increased By ▲ 461.95 (2.74%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,201
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,261,685
1,01624hr
2.12% positivity
Sindh
464,142
Punjab
437,032
Balochistan
33,100
Islamabad
106,312
KPK
176,366
Japanese shares rise as tech stocks track Nasdaq peers higher

Reuters 14 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares ended higher on Thursday, led by heavyweight tech stocks that tracked gains on the Nasdaq, with chip equipment maker Tokyo Electron providing the biggest boost for the Nikkei.

The Nikkei share average closed 1.46% higer at 28,550.93, following two sessions of declines, while the broader Topix rose 0.67% to 1,986.97.

Overnight, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 gained after the Federal Reserve signalled it could start reducing its crisis-era support for the US economy, which raised recovery hopes.

Concerns over inflation, however, persisted and sent the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes lower.

"Markets remain conscious about US interest rates because they affect US growth stocks, which influence Nikkei's heavyweights," said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute.

Tokyo Electron lifted the Nikkei the most by rising 5.18%, while peer Advantest gained 3.83%.

Medical equipment makers Olympus and Terumo rose 3.19% and 1.77%, respectively.

Casual restaurant shares rose on hopes of a reopening economy, with Saizeriya surging 12.99% and Yoshinoya Holdings jumping 9.42%.

Bucking the trend, Japanese medical devices maker PHC Holdings fell more than 10% on its market debut, despite pricing its stock at the bottom of a targeted range.

Shippers and oil refiners led declines among the exchange's 33 industry sub-indexes, falling 3.93% and 2.27%, respectively.

There were 136 gainers on the Nikkei index against 85 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 1.15 billion, compared to the average of 1.32 billion in the past 30 days.

