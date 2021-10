Singapore LNG Corp says exploring options to increase LNG supply at terminal

SINGAPORE: Singapore LNG Corp said on Thursday it is exploring options to increase inventory of liquefied natural gas (LNG) at its terminal in the city-state amid tight global LNG supply.

"Given the current global LNG supply tightness, SLNG is exploring options to increase LNG inventory at our terminal," a spokesman told Reuters through an emailed statement.

"The information will help us plan our operations better," he said, declining to provide further details.