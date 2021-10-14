ANL 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.41%)
ASC 13.68 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.64%)
ASL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.81%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.12%)
BYCO 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.74%)
FCCL 17.39 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (8.01%)
FFBL 21.47 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.22%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (7.97%)
FNEL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.84%)
GGGL 16.41 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (5.19%)
GGL 29.85 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (8.15%)
HUMNL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (5.27%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2%)
KAPCO 28.68 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.8%)
KEL 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.99%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (10.55%)
MLCF 33.42 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (8.33%)
NETSOL 107.55 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (5.37%)
PACE 4.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (9.76%)
PAEL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (9.24%)
PIBTL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.99%)
POWER 6.93 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.94%)
PRL 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (4.55%)
PTC 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2%)
SILK 1.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.41%)
SNGP 42.06 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.16%)
TELE 16.54 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (6.64%)
TRG 138.00 Increased By ▲ 7.49 (5.74%)
UNITY 28.50 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (7.55%)
WTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (19.51%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 160.79 (3.61%)
BR30 20,785 Increased By ▲ 1114.17 (5.66%)
KSE100 44,334 Increased By ▲ 1111.9 (2.57%)
KSE30 17,343 Increased By ▲ 461.95 (2.74%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,201
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,261,685
1,01624hr
2.12% positivity
Sindh
464,142
Punjab
437,032
Balochistan
33,100
Islamabad
106,312
KPK
176,366
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold eases as inflation data fans policy tightening bets

Reuters 14 Oct 2021

Gold prices eased off a one-month high on Thursday as better-than-expected US consumer price data raised bets the Federal Reserve would tighten its policy earlier than anticipated.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $1,788.22 per ounce by 0352 GMT after hitting its highest since Sept. 16 at $1,795.81 on Wednesday. US gold futures slipped 0.3% to $1,789.40.

"I expect both the US dollar and long-dated rates to resume their climb sooner rather than later and the gold rally will evaporate as quickly as it began," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific at OANDA.

"The 100- and 200-day moving averages lie between $1,795.00 and $1,800.00 today, and I believe this zone will present a formidable barrier to further gains."

Gold gains on inflation jitters, dollar dip

The dollar index steadied after a 0.5% decline on Wednesday, while benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields were stable after pulling back from a more than four-month high.

US consumer prices increased solidly in September and are likely to rise further amid surging energy prices. This could pressure the Fed to act sooner to normalise policy.

Minutes from the Fed's September meeting showed the central bank could start reducing stimulus by mid-November. While a growing number of policymakers were worried that high inflation could persist longer than thought, they were split over how soon they may need to raise rates in response.

Reduced central bank stimulus and interest rate hikes tend to push government bond yields up, translating into a higher opportunity cost for holding gold that pays no interest. "It's still the case that we'll see gold prices trend lower as the Fed tightens policy," said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.2% to 982.72 tonnes on Wednesday.

Spot silver slipped 0.5% to $22.95 per ounce, platinum fell 0.6% to $1,014.53 and palladium was flat at $2,106.73.

Gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold eases as inflation data fans policy tightening bets

KSE-100 sees its best day of the year, gains 1,112 points

PIA suspends Afghan operations citing Taliban interference

No misunderstanding between Army, govt over ISI chief's appointment: Fawad

FO condemns Indian home minister's 'irresponsible and provocative statement'

US Chargé d’affaires meets Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz in Lahore

Turkey says ready to help but not recognise Taliban

Pakistan's rupee falls to 171.2 against US dollar

Islamabad court indicts Zahir, others in Noor Mukadam murder case

Turkish lira hits record low as Erdogan sacks central bankers

US to ship 2.4 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Pakistan

Read more stories