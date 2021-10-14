Al-Haj Automotive Assembly Plant inaugurated

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that it was matter of pride Pakistan was collaborating with Malaysia to produce high quality vehicles in the country and it was result of good policies especially in automotive sector announced by the government.

He expressed these views while addressing the Al-Haj Automotive Assembly Plant inauguration ceremony of Proton SAGA here.

The manufacturing vehicle locally was encouraging step and it could be possible due to government support for the sector, he reiterated.

President Alvi said that Pakistan was on the path of development as trade was booming due to peace in the country.

“Our economy has suffered a lot because of terrorism,” he said, adding that Afghanistan needed rebuilding and reconstruction and it would be shortest way for Pakistan to trade with Central Asia.

Recognizing the potential of youth in the country, the President said that in order to harness the potential of the youth, it was necessary for them to adapt to the requirements of the new age.

He said that principles were given the highest priority in global relations, adding by adhering to high moral values and principles we could ensure our branding in the world.

Dr Arif Alvi said that the effective strategy against coronavirus controlled the epidemic besides providing social protection to the weaker sections of the country. The world appreciated Pakistan’s strategy against the pandemic, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Consul General of Malaysia in Karachi, Khair-ul Nazran said that Malaysia and Pakistan had been enjoying cordial and brotherly relations since 1957.

Reaching their 64th anniversary this year, the two countries had been collaborating in the various spectrums of the bilateral and multilateral cooperative activities, which not only confine to political and economic spheres, but also on other areas of strategic importance, he added.

Since 1983, Malaysia remains the only developing Muslim country that produces its own national car. “The Proton Saga is a symbol that we are a dignified people," the Consul General said.

CEO Al Haj FAW Motors, Hilal Khan Afridi spoke on the occasion and appreciated the government’s support as it announced the best policy for promoting automotive sector.