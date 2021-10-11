ANL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-8.05%)
ASC 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.77%)
ASL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.55%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
BYCO 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.72%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.79%)
FFBL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.98%)
FFL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.63%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.41%)
GGGL 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.88%)
GGL 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-8.06%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.71%)
JSCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.77%)
KAPCO 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.74%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.92%)
MDTL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-10.25%)
MLCF 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.52%)
NETSOL 113.58 Decreased By ▼ -9.52 (-7.73%)
PACE 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-6.52%)
PAEL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.6%)
PIBTL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
POWER 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.05%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.01%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.96%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-5.23%)
TELE 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-8.04%)
TRG 148.00 Decreased By ▼ -12.05 (-7.53%)
UNITY 29.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-7.72%)
WTL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-11.86%)
BR100 4,541 Decreased By ▼ -116.73 (-2.51%)
BR30 20,895 Decreased By ▼ -1221.14 (-5.52%)
KSE100 43,829 Decreased By ▼ -647.88 (-1.46%)
KSE30 17,230 Decreased By ▼ -295.25 (-1.68%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,134
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,258,959
1,00424hr
2.31% positivity
Sindh
462,859
Punjab
436,197
Balochistan
33,076
Islamabad
106,153
KPK
175,974
FTSE 100 gains on oil, mining stock boost; Asos drops on profit warning

  • Asos tumbles on 2022 profit warning; CEO steps down
  • BoE hints at "significantly earlier" rate hikes
  • Oil stocks jump to March 2020 highs
  • FTSE 100 up 0.7%, FTSE 250 off 0.2%
Reuters Updated 11 Oct 2021

UK's FTSE 100 climbed on Monday, helped by heavyweight mining and energy stocks, while a stronger pound on the back of rising inflation and interest rate hike bets limited further gains.

Inflation is back on the investor radar after Bank of England (BoE) policymaker Michael Saunders told households to get ready for "significantly earlier" interest rate rises, and Governor Andrew Bailey said above-target inflation was concerning.

Stuart Cole, head of macroeconomics at Equiti Capital, said the problem that policymakers were facing was that the sources of inflation that had previously seemed temporary were becoming sustainable.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.7% higher and recorded its third consecutive session of rises, with Royal Dutch Shell, BP, Anglo American, and Rio Tinto among the top gainers.

Miners, banks lift FTSE 100 to its best session in two-weeks

The pound strengthened 0.2%, limiting gains in the export-focussed FTSE 100.

Banks added more than 2.2% as bond yields jumped across the curve after Bailey said he was concerned about inflation shooting past the BoE's 2% target. The benchmark 10-year bond yield jumped to its highest since May 2019.

The FTSE 100 has risen about 10% so far this year on easy central bank policies and re-opening optimism, but the pace of gains has slowed recently as investors straddle the fence between rising inflation and rate hike pressures and steady gains in mining and energy stocks on strong commodity prices.

Surging oil prices lift material, energy stocks on Wall St

Oil stocks, which have gained about 37% this year, hit their highest level since March last year to recoup most of the pandemic-driven losses. Mining stocks marked their best session since July.

Meanwhile, the domestically focused mid-cap index dropped 0.2%, with consumer discretionary stocks among the worst performers.

Online clothing store ASOS fell 13.4%, hitting a 17-month low, after it parted company with Chief Executive Officer Nick Beighton and warned that higher logistics costs and supply chain disruption could force 2022 profits to drop by more than 40%.

FTSE 100 BoE UK's FTSE 100 FTSE 100 index

