ANL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-8.05%)
ASC 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.77%)
ASL 20.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-3.55%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.49%)
BYCO 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.72%)
FCCL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.79%)
FFBL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.98%)
FFL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.63%)
FNEL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-6.41%)
GGGL 16.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-7.88%)
GGL 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-8.06%)
HUMNL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.71%)
JSCL 20.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.77%)
KAPCO 32.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-3.74%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.92%)
MDTL 2.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-10.25%)
MLCF 31.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-5.52%)
NETSOL 113.58 Decreased By ▼ -9.52 (-7.73%)
PACE 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-6.52%)
PAEL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.6%)
PIBTL 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.07%)
POWER 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.05%)
PRL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.01%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-6.96%)
SNGP 40.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-5.23%)
TELE 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-8.04%)
TRG 148.00 Decreased By ▼ -12.05 (-7.53%)
UNITY 29.66 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-7.72%)
WTL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-11.86%)
BR100 4,541 Decreased By ▼ -116.73 (-2.51%)
BR30 20,895 Decreased By ▼ -1221.14 (-5.52%)
KSE100 43,829 Decreased By ▼ -647.88 (-1.46%)
KSE30 17,230 Decreased By ▼ -295.25 (-1.68%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,134
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,258,959
1,00424hr
2.31% positivity
Sindh
462,859
Punjab
436,197
Balochistan
33,076
Islamabad
106,153
KPK
175,974
US stocks open week on mixed note

AFP Updated 11 Oct 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were mixed early Monday as rising energy prices sharpened inflation worries ahead of key earnings and economic reports later in the week.

Equity markets were poised for more volatility as oil prices surged to fresh multi-year highs amid worries over the sufficiency of supply to meet revived demand.

Analysts had already been boosting their inflation forecasts due to myriad supply chain and logistics problems that are boosting consumer prices.

A few minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2 percent at 34,801.77.

The broad-based S&P 500 dipped 0.1 percent to 4,387.82, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.3 percent to 14,538.39.

This week's calendar includes an update on US consumer prices, as well as earnings reports from JPMorgan Chase and other leading banks.

Wall Street mixed after September jobs miss

The earnings season is expected to feature "a lot of discussion about margin pressures" due to higher costs, said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

"We suspect the market will tolerate such talk so long as it is accompanied with indications that demand is strong enough to push through price actions that help offset the impact on profit margins."

Among individual companies, Southwest Airlines dropped 3.5 percent after canceling more than 1,000 flights Sunday, citing weather and air traffic control issues.

S&P 500 US stocks Nasdaq Composite Index

