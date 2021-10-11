ANL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-8.05%)
European stocks flat as commodity shares offset earnings jitters

Reuters 11 Oct 2021

European stocks kicked off the week's trading nearly flat on Monday as surging commodity prices supported oil and mining shares, but nerves around inflation and the upcoming earnings season weighed on sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.02% in early trading, with travel & leisure falling the most. However, gains in banking and commodity-linked stocks such as energy and mining helped limit losses.

Brent crude jumped over 1.5% to $83.59 a barrel as an energy crisis gripping major economies showed no sign of easing, while Dalian coking coal scaled a contract high as a recent flooding in China's top coal-producing Shanxi province intensified supply fears.

Among stocks, British online fashion retailer ASOS tumbled 14.2% after it warned that higher logistics costs and supply chain disruption could force 2022 profits to drop by more than 40% and said Chief Executive Nick Beighton was stepping down.

German real estate investor Adler Group slipped 1.3% after it agreed to sell residential and commercial property worth 1.49 billion euros ($1.73 billion) to rival LEG Immobilien.

