Foreign funding case: ECP allows PTI access to PPP, PML-N's account details

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has permitted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to access documents related to the account details of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Aaj News reported on Monday.

The ECP announced this after accepting a petition filed by Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib. The ruling will allow the PTI to access and review the account details of the two parties.

Addressing a media briefing after the ECP's verdict, Habib said that the PPP had not disclosed 12 accounts while the PML-N hid 7. "The decision by the ECP is a big defeat for the two parties."

"We will expose the fake accounts of Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto."

The minister added that they would review the records and will submit it to the ECP's scrutiny committee.

Earlier hearing

On September 15, the ECP reserved the judgment on a plea pertaining to providing documents regarding the foreign funding of the PPP and PML-N. The commission had set October 11 to announce the decision.

The petition, moved by Habib, sought access to PML-N and PPP records in the said case.

The PTI lawmaker, through his counsel, argued that Akbar Sher Babar, the petitioner against PTI in the case, was given access to the entire record submitted by the PTI. Likewise, PTI should be given access to the record submitted by PML-N and PPP, he argued.

"Everyone is equal in the eyes of law," the petitioner stated.

The backdrop

The foreign funding case against the PTI pertains to a complaint by Babar, one of the founding members of the PTI, in which he has accused the party of acquiring illegal funding.

The case has been underway in the ECP which is the relevant authority to decide whether the PTI stands guilty as charged. The ECP had appointed a scrutiny committee to go over all the relevant documents and determine if the case could actually be proved against the PTI.

The PTI has also accused the PPP and PML-N of illegal funding.