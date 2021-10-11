ANL 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-8.05%)
ASC 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-4.35%)
ASL 20.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.8%)
BOP 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
BYCO 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
FCCL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-4.28%)
FFBL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.22%)
FFL 14.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.63%)
FNEL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.49%)
GGGL 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-8.1%)
GGL 35.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.07 (-8.06%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.59%)
JSCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-5.68%)
KAPCO 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.97%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.34%)
MDTL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6.15%)
MLCF 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-6.27%)
NETSOL 113.75 Decreased By ▼ -9.35 (-7.6%)
PACE 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-7.83%)
PAEL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-4.15%)
PIBTL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.19%)
POWER 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-5.05%)
PRL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
PTC 9.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.78%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.43%)
SNGP 41.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.72%)
TELE 17.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-8.04%)
TRG 151.50 Decreased By ▼ -8.55 (-5.34%)
UNITY 29.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-7.34%)
WTL 2.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-11.46%)
BR100 4,546 Decreased By ▼ -111.54 (-2.39%)
BR30 21,022 Decreased By ▼ -1093.91 (-4.95%)
KSE100 43,755 Decreased By ▼ -722.09 (-1.62%)
KSE30 17,211 Decreased By ▼ -314.23 (-1.79%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,134
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,258,959
1,00424hr
2.31% positivity
Sindh
462,859
Punjab
436,197
Balochistan
33,076
Islamabad
106,153
KPK
175,974
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Foreign funding case: ECP allows PTI access to PPP, PML-N's account details

  • State minister Farrukh Habib says they will review the records and submit them to the ECP's scrutiny committee
BR Web Desk 11 Oct 2021

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has permitted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to access documents related to the account details of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Aaj News reported on Monday.

The ECP announced this after accepting a petition filed by Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib. The ruling will allow the PTI to access and review the account details of the two parties.

Addressing a media briefing after the ECP's verdict, Habib said that the PPP had not disclosed 12 accounts while the PML-N hid 7. "The decision by the ECP is a big defeat for the two parties."

PML-N, PPP record: PTI seeks access from ECP in foreign funding case

"We will expose the fake accounts of Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto."

The minister added that they would review the records and will submit it to the ECP's scrutiny committee.

Earlier hearing

On September 15, the ECP reserved the judgment on a plea pertaining to providing documents regarding the foreign funding of the PPP and PML-N. The commission had set October 11 to announce the decision.

The petition, moved by Habib, sought access to PML-N and PPP records in the said case.

The PTI lawmaker, through his counsel, argued that Akbar Sher Babar, the petitioner against PTI in the case, was given access to the entire record submitted by the PTI. Likewise, PTI should be given access to the record submitted by PML-N and PPP, he argued.

"Everyone is equal in the eyes of law," the petitioner stated.

The backdrop

The foreign funding case against the PTI pertains to a complaint by Babar, one of the founding members of the PTI, in which he has accused the party of acquiring illegal funding.

PTI submits proofs of ‘foreign funding’ against , PPP, PML-N to ECP

The case has been underway in the ECP which is the relevant authority to decide whether the PTI stands guilty as charged. The ECP had appointed a scrutiny committee to go over all the relevant documents and determine if the case could actually be proved against the PTI.

The PTI has also accused the PPP and PML-N of illegal funding.

PPP Election Commission of Pakistan PMLN foreign funding case access granted account details

Comments

1000 characters

Foreign funding case: ECP allows PTI access to PPP, PML-N's account details

US says Taliban talks in Doha were 'candid and professional'

Making Karachi loadshedding-free: PD seeks Nepra's nod on proposed NTDC-KE IA deal

FBR asked to resolve 4pc WHT issue of IPPs

US, UK warn citizens of threat to Kabul hotels

Crude jumps on global energy crunch; US oil at 7-year high

Sales Tax Act, 1990: Compulsory registration of lawyers misuse of law: FTO

Asia coal prices surge to fresh records; China, India output is key

Taxpayers express satisfaction over ATIR order

The man who made Pakistan's defence impregnable dies

Read more stories