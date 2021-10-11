ANL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.42%)
ASC 14.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.18%)
ASL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.42%)
BOP 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.5%)
FFBL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.93%)
FFL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
FNEL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.92%)
GGGL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.61%)
GGL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-6.8%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3%)
JSCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.95%)
KAPCO 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.63%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-7.79%)
MLCF 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.48%)
NETSOL 115.00 Decreased By ▼ -8.10 (-6.58%)
PACE 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.35%)
PAEL 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.51%)
PIBTL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
POWER 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.61%)
PRL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
PTC 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
SNGP 42.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.77%)
TELE 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-5.75%)
TRG 152.65 Decreased By ▼ -7.40 (-4.62%)
UNITY 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.17%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-6.72%)
BR100 4,593 Decreased By ▼ -64.95 (-1.39%)
BR30 21,388 Decreased By ▼ -728.05 (-3.29%)
KSE100 44,095 Decreased By ▼ -381.76 (-0.86%)
KSE30 17,344 Decreased By ▼ -180.91 (-1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,134
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,258,959
1,00424hr
2.31% positivity
Sindh
462,859
Punjab
436,197
Balochistan
33,076
Islamabad
106,153
KPK
175,974
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's yuan nears 1-month high on hopes of improving Sino-US ties

Reuters 11 Oct 2021

SHANGHAI: The yuan touched a near one-month high against the dollar on Monday as weekend talks between senior Chinese and US officials raised hopes the two sides may find ways to start ironing out a host of disputes.

Currency traders said the market largely shrugged off broad dollar strength over expectations for US Federal Reserve's stimulus tapering from next month, as investors focusing more on recent developments in Sino-US relations.

China said on Saturday it pressed the United States to eliminate tariffs in talks between the countries' top trade officials that Washington saw as a test of bilateral engagement between the world's biggest economies.

China's yuan flat after week-long holiday, Sino-US relations in focus

Trade disputes between Beijing and Washington have been one of the key factors influencing the Chinese currency over the past few years.

Rising expectations of a possible partial removal of US trade tariffs lent support to the yuan, said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank.

Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint at 6.4479 yuan per dollar, 125 pips, or 0.2%, stronger than the previous fix of 6.4604. It was the firmest since Sept. 16.

The strengthened official guidance rate pushed China's trade-weighted yuan basket index to 100.09, the highest since Feb. 3, 2016, and up 5.54% so far this year, according to Reuters' calculations based on official data.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4420 per dollar and strengthened to a high of 6.4389, the strongest level since Sept. 16. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4376, 64 pips firmer than the previous late session close.

A trader at a foreign bank said he expected the yuan strength to continue in the short term, but added that "if the trade surplus shrunk this month, or there would be no substantial improvements in the Sino-US relations, the yuan could weaken."

Meanwhile, tighter liquidity conditions in the onshore interbank money market following the PBOC's move to withdraw cash from the banking system also lent support to the yuan, according to traders.

The PBOC withdrew the most cash on a net basis for the week since mid-February last week, and drained another 190 billion yuan via open market operations on Monday, bringing total net cash withdrawal to 510 billion yuan after the week-long holiday ended on Oct. 7.

The volume-weighted average rate of the benchmark overnight repo traded in the interbank market, considered one of the best indicators of general liquidity in China, rose to 2.1316% on Monday morning, the highest since Sept. 22.

By midday, the global dollar index traded at 94.144, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.441 per dollar.

Yuan

Comments

1000 characters

China's yuan nears 1-month high on hopes of improving Sino-US ties

Making Karachi loadshedding-free: PD seeks Nepra's nod on proposed NTDC-KE IA deal

FBR asked to resolve 4pc WHT issue of IPPs

US, UK warn citizens of threat to Kabul hotels

Sales Tax Act, 1990: Compulsory registration of lawyers misuse of law: FTO

Crude jumps on global energy crunch; US oil at 7-year high

Asia coal prices surge to fresh records; China, India output is key

Taxpayers express satisfaction over ATIR order

The man who made Pakistan's defence impregnable dies

IMF board meets for more talks on Georgieva's future

Hundreds detained in IIOJK

Read more stories