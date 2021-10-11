ANL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.42%)
ASC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.25%)
ASL 20.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.28%)
BOP 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.5%)
FFBL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.93%)
FFL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
FNEL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.82%)
GGGL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.61%)
GGL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-6.8%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3%)
JSCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.95%)
KAPCO 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.63%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-7.79%)
MLCF 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.48%)
NETSOL 115.47 Decreased By ▼ -7.63 (-6.2%)
PACE 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.35%)
PAEL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
POWER 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.61%)
PRL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
PTC 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
SNGP 42.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.77%)
TELE 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-5.75%)
TRG 152.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.06 (-4.41%)
UNITY 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.17%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-6.72%)
BR100 4,592 Decreased By ▼ -65.84 (-1.41%)
BR30 21,388 Decreased By ▼ -728.62 (-3.29%)
KSE100 44,100 Decreased By ▼ -377.48 (-0.85%)
KSE30 17,345 Decreased By ▼ -180.17 (-1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,134
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,258,959
1,00424hr
2.31% positivity
Sindh
462,859
Punjab
436,197
Balochistan
33,076
Islamabad
106,153
KPK
175,974
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may bounce into $1,763-$1,768 range before falling

Reuters 11 Oct 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may bounce moderately into a range of $1,763-$1,768 per ounce, before resuming its fall towards a support of $1,724.

The support is identified as the 161.8% projection level of a downtrend from $1,808.50.

The bounce triggered by this support may have ended around a resistance at $1,782, as it could be broken down into three waves.

The fall from the Oct. 8 high of $1,781.20 could be too sharp to sustain.

It may be moderately reversed before resuming.

Gold slides over 1pc

A break below $1,748 could confirm the continuation of the drop towards $1,724.

On the daily chart, a retracement analysis on the fall from $1,916.40 reveals a resistance at $1,773, around which the bounce completed.

The shooting star on Oct. 8 indicates a drop towards $1,739 on Monday.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may bounce into $1,763-$1,768 range before falling

Making Karachi loadshedding-free: PD seeks Nepra's nod on proposed NTDC-KE IA deal

FBR asked to resolve 4pc WHT issue of IPPs

US, UK warn citizens of threat to Kabul hotels

Sales Tax Act, 1990: Compulsory registration of lawyers misuse of law: FTO

Crude jumps on global energy crunch; US oil at 7-year high

Asia coal prices surge to fresh records; China, India output is key

Taxpayers express satisfaction over ATIR order

The man who made Pakistan's defence impregnable dies

IMF board meets for more talks on Georgieva's future

Hundreds detained in IIOJK

Read more stories