ANL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-4.42%)
ASC 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.25%)
ASL 20.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.28%)
BOP 8.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
BYCO 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.5%)
FFBL 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.93%)
FFL 14.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
FNEL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.82%)
GGGL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-6.61%)
GGL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-6.8%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3%)
JSCL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.95%)
KAPCO 33.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.76%)
KEL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.63%)
MDTL 2.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-7.79%)
MLCF 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.48%)
NETSOL 115.47 Decreased By ▼ -7.63 (-6.2%)
PACE 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.35%)
PAEL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
POWER 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.61%)
PRL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
PTC 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
SILK 1.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.16%)
SNGP 42.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.77%)
TELE 17.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-5.75%)
TRG 152.99 Decreased By ▼ -7.06 (-4.41%)
UNITY 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-4.17%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-6.72%)
BR100 4,592 Decreased By ▼ -65.84 (-1.41%)
BR30 21,388 Decreased By ▼ -728.62 (-3.29%)
KSE100 44,100 Decreased By ▼ -377.48 (-0.85%)
KSE30 17,345 Decreased By ▼ -180.17 (-1.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,134
2824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,258,959
1,00424hr
2.31% positivity
Sindh
462,859
Punjab
436,197
Balochistan
33,076
Islamabad
106,153
KPK
175,974
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold flat as investors see Fed sticking to tapering plans

Reuters 11 Oct 2021

Gold prices were flat on Monday after weak jobs growth numbers failed to temper expectations that the US Federal Reserve would start paring its stimulus this year.

Spot gold was flat at $1,757.71 per ounce by 0326 GMT. Prices hit a two-week high of $1,781.20 on Friday after the payrolls data but pared gains during the session.

US gold futures inched 0.1% higher to $1,759.40.

Gold rally cools

"The payrolls data is not going to do anything to stop the Fed from tapering Labor shortage is feeding into higher wage pressures and that could exacerbate inflation even further, which will mean that they'll eventually have to step in," said IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda.

Bullion is seen as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement likely from the widespread stimulus. The Fed's tapering could tackle both those conditions, diminishing gold's appeal.

"The gold market is having a lot of trouble making odds and ends of where it should go from here. My personal bias is to the downside, but we're stuck in a range in the moment," Rodda said.

The Fed may move to begin reducing its support for the economy next month despite the slowdown in jobs gains last month.

Data on Friday showed US nonfarm payrolls increased by 194,000 jobs in September below economists' forecast of 500,000.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate dropped to an 18-month low of 4.8% and wage gains accelerated.

The dollar index was steady, while benchmark US 10-year Treasury yields touched their highest level since early June on Friday, increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.2% to 985.05 tonnes on Friday from 986.54 tonnes on Thursday.

Spot silver rose 0.3% to $22.72 per ounce, while platinum eased 0.1% to $1,025.18.

Palladium gained 2.6% at $2,132.12.

Gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold flat as investors see Fed sticking to tapering plans

Making Karachi loadshedding-free: PD seeks Nepra's nod on proposed NTDC-KE IA deal

FBR asked to resolve 4pc WHT issue of IPPs

US, UK warn citizens of threat to Kabul hotels

Sales Tax Act, 1990: Compulsory registration of lawyers misuse of law: FTO

Crude jumps on global energy crunch; US oil at 7-year high

Asia coal prices surge to fresh records; China, India output is key

Taxpayers express satisfaction over ATIR order

The man who made Pakistan's defence impregnable dies

IMF board meets for more talks on Georgieva's future

Hundreds detained in IIOJK

Read more stories