Oct 11, 2021
Markets

Futures spread declines by 168bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 168bps to 5.02 percent on the last day of outgoing week. Trading activities...
Recorder Review 11 Oct 2021

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 168bps to 5.02 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes decreased by 21.2 percent to 92.32 million shares as compared to previous week's average of 117.14 million shares.

Average daily traded value on futures counter declined by 18.7 percent during this week and stood at Rs 4.21 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

