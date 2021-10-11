Futures spread declines by 168bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 168bps to 5.02 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes decreased by 21.2 percent to 92.32 million shares as compared to previous week's average of 117.14 million shares.

Average daily traded value on futures counter declined by 18.7 percent during this week and stood at Rs 4.21 billion.

