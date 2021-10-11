Sardar Sikander Hayat Khan laid to rest

MIRPUR (AJK): Sardar Sikander Hayat Khan, former President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir, laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard at his native town of Fatehpur Thakiyala (Nikayal) in Kotli district of AJK on Sunday.

Sikanader, 87, had died of cardiac arrest in District Hospital in Kotli Azad Jammu Kashmir Saturday night.

His first funeral prayer was offered in Kotli city - while the second funeral prayer was held in his native town of Fatehpur Nikayal Sunday afternoon.

Thousands of people from various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Pakistan including AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, his cabinet colleagues, former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan and other elected representatives, government officials, social and political workers, lawyers, members of the business community and journalists attended the funeral.

Late Sardar Sikander Khan long distinguished career in politics of Azad Jammu Kashmir spreading over six decades - where he served as AJK president, prime minister, minister in late PM Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan's cabinet - besides serving as a lawyer in Kotli Azad Kashmir till joining the practical politics in the liberated territory.

Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan was elected as prime minister twice and president twice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).