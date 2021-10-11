ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,106
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,257,955
76724hr
1.89% positivity
Sindh
462,466
Punjab
435,882
Balochistan
33,072
Islamabad
106,113
KPK
175,735
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sardar Sikander Hayat Khan laid to rest

APP 11 Oct 2021

MIRPUR (AJK): Sardar Sikander Hayat Khan, former President and Prime Minister of Azad Jammu Kashmir, laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard at his native town of Fatehpur Thakiyala (Nikayal) in Kotli district of AJK on Sunday.

Sikanader, 87, had died of cardiac arrest in District Hospital in Kotli Azad Jammu Kashmir Saturday night.

His first funeral prayer was offered in Kotli city - while the second funeral prayer was held in his native town of Fatehpur Nikayal Sunday afternoon.

Thousands of people from various parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir and Pakistan including AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, his cabinet colleagues, former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan and other elected representatives, government officials, social and political workers, lawyers, members of the business community and journalists attended the funeral.

Late Sardar Sikander Khan long distinguished career in politics of Azad Jammu Kashmir spreading over six decades - where he served as AJK president, prime minister, minister in late PM Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan's cabinet - besides serving as a lawyer in Kotli Azad Kashmir till joining the practical politics in the liberated territory.

Sardar Sikandar Hayat Khan was elected as prime minister twice and president twice of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

AJK Mirpur Sardar Sikander Hayat Khan laid to rest former President and Prime Minister of AJK

Comments

Comments are closed.

Sardar Sikander Hayat Khan laid to rest

Taxpayers express satisfaction over ATIR order

The man who made Pakistan's defence impregnable dies

IMF board meets for more talks on Georgieva's future

Hundreds detained in IIOJK

PM opens official celebrations of Rabiul Awwal

In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars

Indian minister's son arrested over deaths at farmer protest

Sixteen killed in Russian parachutists' plane crash

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest with state honours in Islamabad

PM Imran announces formation of Rehmatul-lil-Aalameen Authority

Read more stories