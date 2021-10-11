ANL 19.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.04%)
ASC 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 21.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.74%)
BYCO 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.33%)
FCCL 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.33%)
FFBL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.65%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.57%)
FNEL 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
GGGL 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.63%)
GGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.31%)
HUMNL 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.41%)
JSCL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.22%)
KEL 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
MDTL 2.44 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.83%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.9%)
NETSOL 123.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.12%)
PACE 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
PAEL 27.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
POWER 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
PRL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.06%)
PTC 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.95%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
TELE 18.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.93%)
TRG 160.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-0.87%)
UNITY 32.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.35%)
WTL 2.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,658 Decreased By ▼ -21.15 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,116 Decreased By ▼ -269.9 (-1.21%)
KSE100 44,477 Decreased By ▼ -148.16 (-0.33%)
KSE30 17,525 Decreased By ▼ -26.76 (-0.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,106
1924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,257,955
76724hr
1.89% positivity
Sindh
462,466
Punjab
435,882
Balochistan
33,072
Islamabad
106,113
KPK
175,735
Peshawar, Nowshera: 'Safe Space' inaugurated, its role explained

Recorder Report 11 Oct 2021

PESHAWAR: Commissioner for Afghan Refugees, Abbas Khan, Head of the Social Support for vulnerable Afghan Refugees and Host Communities (SSARC) Project, Heidi Herrmann, and Chief Coordinator RAHA at Commissionerate for Refugees, Fakher-e-Alam, inaugurated 'Safe Space' in Khazana (Peshawar) and Akora Khattak (Nowshera).

Abbas Khan during his speech appreciated the support of the German Government for Afghan Refugees and Host communities in Pakistan since the last 70 years. He added that the support of the German Government and GIZ is very vital for us in hosting refugees since the last forty years and for the peaceful co-existence of both refugees and host communities, according to a press statement issued here on Sunday.

Spaces for open dialogues, exchange between both the communities, learning, and working on new ideas always play a key role in strengthening resilience as well social cohesion of the members of the communities.

In his closing remarks, Abbas Khan stated that the Safe Spaces are a mutual platform for both the communities and will play a connecting role and will provide a place where members of both the communities can get together, exchange ideas, discuss their issues, attend trainings and awareness session, and coming up with solutions to resolve their issues at their own.

Heidi Herrmann during her speech on the occasion said that the inauguration of the 'Safe Space' is a further milestone in the German-Pakistani Development Cooperation.

The place shall give people - especially women, female and male youth and children from Afghan and Pakistani communities - an opportunity to feel comfortable to meet, exchange, attend training, awareness sessions, and do some relaxing activities. Moreover, she also praised the government of Pakistan and communities for their support and involvement in the planning of the project activities.

"The trainings, events, awareness sessions, and activities will strengthen social cohesion and social wellbeing of the Afghan Refugees and Host Communities," Heidi Herrmann said.

Fakher-e-Alam mentioned in his speech that the Safe Spaces will provide avenues of discussion, exchange, and connecting with each other that will foster the understanding of each other.

Participating community members applauded the efforts of the GIZ, German and Pakistani Governments for their continuous support for Afghan Refugees and Host Communities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

